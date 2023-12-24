JD(S) has a new headache: Who heads party, owns symbol?

K V Dhananjay, Supreme Court advocate, said, “In JD(S), if Ibrahim, as party president, has to be sacked or removed, due procedure must be followed. It doesn’t matter who set up the party or who worked hard to build it. These parties are registered under the Societies Registration Act. There will be a governing council that has some members and some powers. The Election Commission of India (ECI) insists that in parties organised on democratic lines, having internal democracy and periodic elections, induction and removal should happen in a formal way.”