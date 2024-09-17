Home
india karnataka

JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda greets PM Modi on birthday

Deve Gowda wished he may grow from strength to strength to successfully lead India in this third term.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 September 2024, 07:24 IST

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday and wished he may grow from strength to strength to successfully lead India in this third term.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Gowda said, "My very warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi avaru. May he grow from strength to strength to successfully lead India in his third term. May lord almighty bless him with good health and a long life."

Published 17 September 2024, 07:24 IST
