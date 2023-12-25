JN.1: Karnataka reports 3 deaths, 34 cases of new Covid-19 variant

Bengaluru: Karnataka has reported three Covid deaths and 34 cases attributed to JN.1, a new subvariant of the novel coronavirus, the health department announced on Monday.

These are the first confirmed cases and deaths caused by the new virus strain that's spreading fast and has been described by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a "variant of interest".

While experts had predicted that the increasing number of Covid cases indicated that the subvariant had entered Karnataka, the genomic sequencing reports confirmed the prevalence of the JN.1 subvariant only on Monday.

With 20 cases and two deaths attributed to JN.1, Bengaluru has the highest number of cases, followed by Mysuru and Mandya, which recorded four and three cases, respectively. One active case and one death were reported from Ramanagara. Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Bengaluru Rural reported one case each of JN.1.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the prevalence of the new strain was expected but the situation was not alarming.

"It's not a surprise. Given the situation across the country, this was expected. But there is nothing to worry about because the virus is not severe. However, the prevalence data will help us determine the future course of action,” he said.