Judges cannot act like Mughals of bygone era: Karnataka HC

“Obviously, this circular having been issued in terms of Section 72(2) of the said Act has statutory force, and therefore, an allottee of a public premises cannot claim that the tenure of allotment should be longer than beyond 12 years. The learned single judge could not have lightly construed such an instrument of law to the prejudice of public interest and conversely to the advantage of a private citizen. No writ can be issued in derogation of law. Writ courts in the guise of doing justice cannot transcend the barriers of law, to say the least. Obviously, they cannot arrogate to themselves the extraordinary power vested in the apex court of the country under Article 142 of the Constitution. After all, we are judges and therefore, cannot act like Mughals of a bygone era,” the bench said.