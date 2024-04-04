Judicial officer presiding over Lok Adalat not entitled to discharge judge’s job: HC

The bench also said that the Lok Adalat cannot entertain an application filed under Order 23 Rule 3 of CPC, or for that matter, any other applications where judicial orders are required to be passed. Under such circumstances, since the conciliators have exercised the judicial powers while presiding over the Lok Adalat, order passed by the Lok Adalat in accepting the compromise and directing the decree of the suit needs to be set aside as it is opposed to the settled principles of law,” the court said.