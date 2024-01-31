Justice P S Dinesh Kumar is new chief justice of Karnataka HC

While recommending Justice P S Dinesh Kumar's elevation, the Supreme Court Collegium stated, "He has served the High Court of Karnataka with distinction since his appointment. In view of the fact that Justice P S Dinesh Kumar...has a short tenure, in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the Collegium resolves to recommend his appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka."

While Supreme Court judges demit office on attaining the age of 65 years, high court judges retire at 62.