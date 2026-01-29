<p>Bengaluru: Energy Minister K J George clarified on the floor of the Assembly that he had not resigned due to ‘interference’ from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra. </p><p>George was forced to clarify after BJP lawmaker V Sunil Kumar said news had broken about the minister’s resignation. “The news is that George has resigned because of interference by the CM’s son. [George] is right here. Let him clarify,” Kumar said. </p><p>“Have I spoken to the news channels? There’s no question of resignation. I have full faith in the CM. I support the CM,” George said. </p><p>There was a buzz in political circles that George had either offered or threatened to resign. </p>.Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy tears Rule Book; Karnataka Legislative Council plunges into chaos.<p>Recently, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh had issued a notice to Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) managing director Pankaj Kumar Pandey, who reports to George. </p><p>Buzz was that George was upset with the notice issued to Pandey and ‘interference’ in the transfer of officials in the Chikmagalur district where he is the minister in charge.</p><p>Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor AS Ponnanna said Pandey was given a notice as he had skipped at least two meetings convened by Siddaramaiah. “The officer responded to the notice that he had to attend other official work,” he said. “If George was really upset, how come he attended the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, the Cabinet meeting and the legislature session?” </p><p>Ponnanna also denied having brokered peace between Siddaramaiah and George. </p><p>Meanwhile, former BJP minister MP Renukacharya dubbed Yathindra, an MLC, as “the super CM”. He alleged: “Siddaramaiah’s son is in total control of the government. There’s interference in every department and ministers are fed up.”</p>