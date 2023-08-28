Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Tomato prices fall to Rs 20 per kg in Karnataka as supply improves substantially

In the Mysuru APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) yard, for example, tomato prices were down to Rs 14 per kg on August 27.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 07:37 IST

Follow Us

From a high of Rs 140 per kg in the wholesale market a few weeks ago, the prices of tomatoes have come down sharply in parts of Karnataka to about Rs 20 as supply of the commodity has improved substantially, officials said on Monday.

In the Mysuru APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) yard, for example, tomato prices were down to Rs 14 per kg on Sunday.

"Last week, the average price of tomatoes was Rs 18 to Rs 20 per kg as the supply has improved," Mysuru APMC Secretary M R Kumaraswamy told PTI over telephone when contacted.

Market sources said the supply of the commodity has improved by two to three times compared to last month leading to sharp decline of their prices.

"The highest price of tomatoes at the wholesale rate at Mysuru APMC was Rs 140 per kg last month," Kumaraswamy said.

Retail prices of tomatoes are now ruling around Rs 30 in the State, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 August 2023, 07:37 IST)
India NewsKarnatakaTomato

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT