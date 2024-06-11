Kabini dam clocks good inflows, courtesy copious monsoon rains in Kerala

This has brought cheer to the farmers, who were forced to stop cultivating crops that require continuous supply of water, last year. Following deficit rains, last year, the water levels in the dams in the Cauvery basin had depleted to an alarming level. This had forced the authorities to reserve water in the dams, including Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS), to meet the drinking water needs of the people and livestock in Mandya, Mysuru and Bengaluru districts.