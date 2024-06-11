Kabini dam clocks good inflows, courtesy copious monsoon rains in Kerala

The inflow into the dams in the Cauvery River basin has increased due to copious rains in the neighbouring state of Kerala, good pre-monsoon rains in Kodagu district and other places.
What’s more heartening is that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a good monsoon this year.
This has brought cheer to the farmers, who were forced to stop cultivating crops that require continuous supply of water, last year. Following deficit rains, last year, the water levels in the dams in the Cauvery basin had depleted to an alarming level. This had forced the authorities to reserve water in the dams, including Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS), to meet the drinking water needs of the people and livestock in Mandya, Mysuru and Bengaluru districts.
Also, the government had told the farmers not to grow water intensive crops like sugarcane and paddy as the water level in the dams was precariously low.
However, the scenario looks bright this year. The pre-monsoon rain has brought hope among the farmers, with water levels in the dams increasing gradually.
With Kerala witnessing copious rains, the water level of Kabini dam in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district has increased to 2261.87 ft, as on June 10, as against the full reservoir level of 2,284 ft.
The inflow into the dam is 2,068 cusec and outflow 300 cusec.
The water level of KRS dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district has increased to 85.20 ft on June 10. The inflow was 1,455 cusec and outflow 448 cusec (including for drinking water supply).
The water level of Hemavathi dam in Gorur of Hassan district is 2880.93 ft as on June 10 against the maximum level of 2922 ft. The inflow was 529 cusec and outflow 250 cusec.
Karnataka has received 129% pre-monsoon rain from May 1 to May 25, according to IMD sources.
According to experts, pre-monsoon showers saturate the soil, facilitating absorption of water.
“They can even fill lakes, ponds and tanks. But, it does not have much impact on the reservoir levels. However, the water level of the dams in the Cauvery basin has improved, due to good pre-monsoon rains. If the monsoon catches up, the dams would begin to fill fast,” officials said.
Published 11 June 2024, 00:24 IST