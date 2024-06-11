Kannada actor Darshan arrested for murder

Bengaluru: Popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and 12 of his close associates were arrested on Tuesday for the sensational murder of a 33-year-old man, who posted offensive messages about the film star's female friend, Pavithra Gowda, on Instagram.

Darshan, 47, an A-lister in Kannada cinema, was picked up from a luxury hotel in Mysuru, his hometown, on Tuesday morning, sending shockwaves through Karnataka.

While this isn't Darshan's first brush with the law, the murder allegation might cast a shadow on his illustrious career that has earned him the sobriquet 'Challenging Star'.

Darshan and the 12 others are accused of murdering Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga and a fan of the actor's.

Given the gravity of the offence, a Bengaluru court has sent the actor and the other suspects in six days of police custody.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred due to the derogatory messages," Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda told a news conference. "CCTV footage and technical evidence helped us identify the victim."

Police said Renukaswamy targeted Pavithra in his Instagram comments, suggesting she was a "third wheel" between Darshan and his wife Vijayalakshmi.