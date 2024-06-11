Home
Kannada actor Darshan detained in murder case

The 'Challenging Star' actor was picked up from a private hotel near the Chamarajendra Zoological Garden in Mysuru, his hometown. He is being brought to Bengaluru.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 05:38 IST
Bengaluru: Well-known Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been picked up for questioning in a murder case, Bengaluru police said on Tuesday.

S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), confirmed the development but declined to give details.

DH has learnt that the Challenging Star actor was picked up from a private hotel near the Chamarajendra Zoological Garden in Mysuru, his hometown. He is being brought to Bengaluru.

Darshan, among the A-listers of Kannada cinema, is suspected to have had links with three people arrested for the murder of a Chitradurga native named Renukaswamy.

Renukaswamy.

Credit: DH Photo

Renukaswamy's body was recently found in western Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya. There were injury marks on the head and other body parts.

Published 11 June 2024, 05:38 IST
