Kannada actor Darshan detained in murder case

Bengaluru: Well-known Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been picked up for questioning in a murder case, Bengaluru police said on Tuesday.

S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), confirmed the development but declined to give details.

DH has learnt that the Challenging Star actor was picked up from a private hotel near the Chamarajendra Zoological Garden in Mysuru, his hometown. He is being brought to Bengaluru.

Darshan, among the A-listers of Kannada cinema, is suspected to have had links with three people arrested for the murder of a Chitradurga native named Renukaswamy.