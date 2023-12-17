Kannadigas paying Rs 4 lakh cr taxes, getting back only Rs 50k cr from Centre: Siddaramaiah

Hubballi: Stating that the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) is not of Union Government's money, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said Karnataka is getting only Rs 50,000 crore from the Centre though people in the State pay Rs four lakh crore taxes.

"Rs four lakh crore taxes are collected from our State. In that, we are getting Rs 37,000 crore tax share, and Rs 13,000 crore for Centrally-sponsored scheme. Is it justice? If we say this, BJP people come for quarrel, and say it's their money. It is the tax money paid by Kannadigas," he said.

Karnataka is in second position in tax collection, only after Maharashra. But what they are giving to us?, he asked.

"I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home Minister Amit Shah seeking appointment to discuss about the drought situation in the State. They have not yet given appointment, and this is the situation for a chief minister though we have a deferal system. Our ministers were also not allowed to meet them. I am going to Delhi to meet Union minister on Monday (December 18). Crop loss is over 35,000 crore, but we have to seek compensation as per norms," he said.