Kannadigas paying Rs 4 lakh cr taxes, getting back only Rs 50k cr from Centre: Siddaramaiah

Hubballi: Stating that the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) is not of Union Government's money, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said Karnataka is getting only Rs 50,000 crore from the Centre though people in the State pay Rs four lakh crore taxes.
"Rs four lakh crore taxes are collected from our State. In that, we are getting Rs 37,000 crore tax share, and Rs 13,000 crore for Centrally-sponsored scheme. Is it justice? If we say this, BJP people come for quarrel, and say it's their money. It is the tax money paid by Kannadigas," he said.
Karnataka is in second position in tax collection, only after Maharashra. But what they are giving to us?, he asked.
"I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home Minister Amit Shah seeking appointment to discuss about the drought situation in the State. They have not yet given appointment, and this is the situation for a chief minister though we have a deferal system. Our ministers were also not allowed to meet them. I am going to Delhi to meet Union minister on Monday (December 18). Crop loss is over 35,000 crore, but we have to seek compensation as per norms," he said.
On LS polls tickets
Siddaramaiah was at MLC Jagadish Shettar's residence to wish him on his 68th birthday, and had breakfast at his residence. When asked about the possibility of fielding Shettar in the Lok Sabha polls from Dharwad constituency, Siddaramaiah said "We think Shettar is also an aspirant", but Shettar intervened saying "I am not at all an aspirant".
Tickets would be given based on the opinions of MLAs, past candidates and party workers. Ministers assigned for each district would give three names of aspirants, and the most suitable would be selected, he said.
"We would give ticket to Muslim candidates this time also. BJP people say they don't need Muslims' votes. Are Muslims not Indians? Our's is a country of multiculturalism, and protecting all citizens is the responsibility of the government," Siddaramaiah noted.
He also said BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is levelling allegation against Maulvi Tanveer Hashmi because he actively worked to against Yatnal and in favour of Congress candidate in previous election.
Regarding the demand to junk the findings of the caste census, Siddaramaiah said, "Nobody knows what is there in the report, and I also don't know the content. They are speaking based on guess".
The CM also said preventive measures would be taken to check the spread of Covid-19 infection, and to take action against the guilty in the case of school children made to clean septic tank in Malur taluk of Kolar district.
Appointments to boards and corporations would be made immediately. MLAs would be accommodated in the first phase, and party workers would be appointed in the second phase, he added.