Karnataka AAP sees corruption behind food safety measures

Bengaluru: Stating that banned chemicals and colours continue to be mixed in food served to the public, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspects the role of corrupt food safety officers in Karnataka, especially in the BBMP limits.

The party also believes the illegal business was worth several thousands of crores.

Speaking to reporters, the AAP’s state general secretary, Mohan Dasari, said the lack of food safety measures was costing the poor and lower middle class heavily.

“All kinds of eateries are coming up in large numbers without following food safety standards. While the food safety inspectors must collect samples for tests on a regular basis, this is not being done,” he said. “These officers go to these eateries only to collect hafta.”

5 samples a month