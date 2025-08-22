Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka activist files plaint against Thimarody, YouTuber

Krishna also said that YouTuber Sameer's AI video about Ananya Bhat, along with quotes from Mattanavar and Thimarody, triggers apprehensions among the devotees.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 23:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 23:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us