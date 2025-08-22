Karnataka activist files plaint against Thimarody, YouTuber

<p>Mangaluru: Mysuru-based social activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed an online complaint at the Dharmasthala police station demanding the immediate arrest of YouTuber Sameer M D, complainant Sujatha Bhat, activists Girish Mattanavar, and Mahesh Shetty Thimarody for allegedly creating confusion in the minds of devotees.</p>.<p>Krishna, in his online complaint filed on Thursday, accused Sujatha Bhat of filing a fictitious complaint about her daughter Ananaya Bhat, studying in KMC, Manipal, going missing in Dharmasthala in 2003 and triggering feelings of apprehension in the minds of many devotees.</p>.<p>Krishna also said that YouTuber Sameer's AI video about Ananya Bhat, along with quotes from Mattanavar and Thimarody, triggers apprehensions among the devotees.</p>.Dharmasthala case: Tension in Brahmavar over arrest of activist.<p>The combined efforts not only point out a conspiracy to tarnish the reputation of Dharmasthala but also aim at disturbing the harmony, he said in the complaint.</p>.<p>Krishna has also attached two DVDs to back his complaint, sources in the Dharmasthala police station said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a local court in Mangaluru granted anticipatory bail to Sameer. A team from Dharmasthala police station reached Bannerghatta to arrest the YouTuber.</p>