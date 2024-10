Karnataka: Advocate files PIL to withdraw all MUDA sites allotted under 50:50 scheme

Advocate S Arun Kumar has stated that over 80,000 applicants are waiting for residential sites in Mysuru since several years. In the interest of all these applicants and the general public, he has sought a permanent injunction, to prevent MUDA from further alienating or transferring any sites allotted under 50:50 scheme.