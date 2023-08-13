Karnataka: Agriculture minister sees political vendetta in charges against him

Of the target of 82 lakh hectares, we have sowed in 60 lakh hectares this time. There was damage due to delayed and weak monsoon in June, but the rain picked up in July. The IMD has predicted that we'll receive good rainfall in the second-half of August. If there's adequate rain in August and September, our dams will be full. We'll wait and assess the situation. Meanwhile, we've also asked officials to suggest alternative crops to farmers to cope with the loss. We'll take further decisions after August 15.

Experts have pointed out that Karnataka’s agriculture has been impacted owing to climate change over the last decade. What measures should the state take to make agriculture sustainable?

The most important area to focus on is water management. We need to coordinate with the irrigation department and go for measures such as sprinkler irrigation. Also, instead of depending on canals, we must look at tank filling. We need to do a mix of short-term and long-term crops. This is an ongoing research and universities keep giving us suggestions annually based on changing climate circumstances.

Your department continues to suffer from staff shortage. When will you recruit?

With a 57% shortage, the department has abnormal vacancy. The Congress promised in its manifesto that recruitment will be done to fill up vacant posts. We're committed to it. Amid financial constraints, we'll shortly submit a proposal to fill at least 1,000 vacancies out of roughly 4,000 vacancies.

Your department's budget allocation this time is less compared with the previous year.

The Congress’ guarantees will benefit farmers. We've not taken away funds, but merely reallocated it across different programmes.

There are complaints over the quality of machines at state-run centres to rent farm equipment.

I've already taken steps to address this issue. Earlier, there was a state-level committee monitoring the programme. We now have district-level monitoring. Wherever they receive complaints about equipment, I've asked officials to immediately change the company providing it.

There are demands to refurbish and increase Raitha Samparka Kendras.

Raitha Samparka Kendras are suffering from staff shortage and other infrastructure issues. I'm looking into the issue. We'll address it soon.

Your name has figured in two controversies early into your tenure as a minister. One about the attempted suicide of a KSRTC employee in Mandya and a recent purported letter sent to the governor's office with allegations of you demanding bribes in the department

This is clearly political vendetta. The Congress won six of the seven Assembly constituencies in Mandya. Some leaders are unable to digest this, fearing losing control over the Old Mysore region. As for the letter sent to Raj Bhavan, officials in the department have given a police complaint that they didn't write it. Allegedly written by multiple officials, the letter was written in one pen and signed by one person. It was sent through a post box and the nearby CCTV was conveniently switched off at that time. All this indicate that it was done with dubious intentions.

Lok Sabha elections are coming. Mandya is an important constituency for all parties trying to gain a foothold in the Old Mysore region. What will be the Congress' strategy?

People have rejected the BJP and JD(S) as they've not done any work in the region. We have the blessing of the people of Mandya. We'll continue to gain their trust by taking up welfare and pro-farmer programmes.