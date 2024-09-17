Karnataka aiming to add 19.2GW in renewable energy by 2030

Bengaluru: Reaffirming the state’s commitment to augmenting its capacity in the generation of renewable energy, Additional Chief Secretary of Energy Department Gaurav Gupta on Monday said that Karnataka had set itself a goal to add 19.2GW renewable energy by building on its existing 18GW capacity by 2030.
Gupta, participating in the 4th RE-INVEST 2024 event organised to promote renewable energy, said that many policy decisions taken by the department were aimed at boosting use and production of renewable energy.
“Our policies are designed to attract investments, streamline processes, and ensure timely execution of projects. For instance, we have simplified processes for land acquisition, expedited clearance, and provided incentives for renewable energy projects that are in alignment with the state’s industrial policy. These measures have turned Karnataka into a preferred destination for investments in wind energy,” Gupta said.
Managing Director of Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) K P Rudrappaiah said that the state had, in 2023-24, commissioned new wind projects that could cumulatively generate nearly 1,027MW. Emphasising Karnataka’s prominent role in India’s transitional journey in energy, Rudrappaiah added, “Karnataka is leveraging hybrid energy solutions, combining solar and wind power to ensure stable and reliable energy supply. Our state is committed to furthering this growth by ensuring the environment is conducive to businesses and investors.”
Karnataka walked off with four awards at the event – second highest achiever state in overall hydro capacity, second largest renewable energy park to Pavagada Solar Park, third highest achiever state in overall solar power capacity, and third highest achiever state in overall wind power capacity.
Published 17 September 2024, 03:15 IST