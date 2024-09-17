Karnataka aiming to add 19.2GW in renewable energy by 2030

Managing Director of Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) K P Rudrappaiah said that the state had, in 2023-24, commissioned new wind projects that could cumulatively generate nearly 1,027MW. Emphasising Karnataka’s prominent role in India’s transitional journey in energy, Rudrappaiah added, “Karnataka is leveraging hybrid energy solutions, combining solar and wind power to ensure stable and reliable energy supply. Our state is committed to furthering this growth by ensuring the environment is conducive to businesses and investors.”