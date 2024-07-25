Karnataka Assembly passes resolution to abolish NEET

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly, where Congress has the majority, passed a resolution Thursday seeking abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and allow the state to fill up medical schools through its own Common Entrance Test (CET).

Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil moved the resolution even as the Opposition BJP was in the well of the House demanding a discussion on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam to which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is linked.

“The NEET examination system, which severely affects the medical education opportunities of poor rural students, makes schooling redundant and deprives the rights of the state governments to admit students in state government medical colleges, should be abolished,” the resolution stated.

The resolution further urged the union government to “immediately” exempt Karnataka from NEET and “to provide medical admissions based on the CET marks conducted by the state government”.