Karnataka bandh: Day-to-day activities unaffected in Hubballi even as activists stage protests

Day-to-day activities in Hubballi remained unaffected on Friday when the Karnataka bandh call given by Kannada Okkuta failed to evoke response from general public, but pro-Kannada activists staged protests.

Namma Karnataka Sene members staged protest at Hosur Cross, and they were detained by the police when they tried to stop vehicles at Chennamma Circle. They also burnt the photograph of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Praveen Shetty faction), Ratna Bharat Raita Samaj, North Karnataka Autorickshaw Drivers' & Owners' Association, Karnataka Sangram Sene and other organisations staged a protest at Chennamma Circle, raised slogans, and displayed empty bottles and pots. They submitted a memorandum to the government through the tahsildar's office.Protesters said release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu should be stopped immediately in the wake of drought situation in the state. State and Union governments should take steps immediately to protect the interests of farmers in Karnataka, while the Prime Minister should intervene in the issue, they added.