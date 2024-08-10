Karnataka banks continue to miss targets set for Atal Pension Yojana penetration

Punjab National Bank and UCO Bank are among those that are still hovering at 1 per cent of their target, as of July 31.

Mamta Shankar, Whole Time Member (Economics), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), said that they expect more from banks in urban areas, which is underperforming as compared to rural areas.

Karnataka Grameena Bank (KGB) is at 65 per cent (as of July 31) and aims to meet its target by September 15. KGB was able to complete 85 per cent in FY24. Among the ones that have already surpassed their target are Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank at 119 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank at 157 per cent.

A bank represent at the meeting, who did not wish to be identified, pointed out that some banks are not too keen to take up this exercise as their employees are not incentivised or measured on this effort, despite it entailing a lot of work to coax people to take the cover of the pension scheme.

Atal Pension Yojana, started in 2015, is a guaranteed pension scheme of the Government of India which can be availed by Indian citizens aged between 18 and 40. It aims to provide old-age income particularly for those in the unorganised sector.