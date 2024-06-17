Shivamogga: BJP leader M B Bhanuprakash dies of cardiac arrest while protesting rise in taxes on petrol, diesel

Shivamogga: BJP leader and former MLC M B Bhanuprakash (69) died of cardiac arrest while staging a protest against the Congress government over the rise in prices of petrol and diesel at Seenappa Setty circle in the city on Monday.
Sources in the party stated that Bhanuprakash led the protest and addressed the workers as part of the agitation. He collapsed while boarding a car and was taken to the private hospital immediately where doctors declared that he was brought dead.
The last rites of the BJP leader are slated to be held at Mattur village in Shivamogga taluk in the evening.
Bhanuprakash had served in various positions in BJP including state vice-president, district unit president. He was the Brahmin face in Karnataka BJP and had a good rapport with former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.
Published 17 June 2024, 08:27 IST