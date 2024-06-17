Shivamogga: BJP leader M B Bhanuprakash dies of cardiac arrest while protesting rise in taxes on petrol, diesel

Shivamogga: BJP leader and former MLC M B Bhanuprakash (69) died of cardiac arrest while staging a protest against the Congress government over the rise in prices of petrol and diesel at Seenappa Setty circle in the city on Monday.

Sources in the party stated that Bhanuprakash led the protest and addressed the workers as part of the agitation. He collapsed while boarding a car and was taken to the private hospital immediately where doctors declared that he was brought dead.