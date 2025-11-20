<p>Mangaluru: State BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday condemned the remarks by Kannada Development Authority Chairman Purushotham Bilimale that Yakshagana artistes, who played female roles, were under pressure to be homosexuals.</p>.<p>He told reporters in Puttur that Bilimale’s remarks are an insult to the artistes. </p>.<p>“This is not just an insult to Yakshagana artistes but an affront to the entire Hindu community. It exposes the Congress’ mindset,” he said.</p>.AAP forms 27-member panel as parties gear up for Bengaluru's civic polls.<p>“If Congress government has even an ounce of respect for art and culture of coastal region, it must remove the KDA chairman,” he said. </p>.<p>He charged that the government is engaged in corruption and preoccupied with internal power struggles rather than public welfare.</p>.<p>“There is intense tug-of-war in Congress for CM’s post. The people have lost faith in the government,” he said. </p>.<p>He alleged that ministers and senior leaders of the ruling party are camping in Delhi to secure political leverage.</p>.<p>“Their only focus is the CM’s chair. The Congress has betrayed the trust of the people. The BJP will take to the streets against the corrupt administration. The sooner we remove this government, the better,” he said.</p>