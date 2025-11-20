Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra condemns Purushotham Bilimale’s remarks on Yakshagana artistes

“This is not just an insult to Yakshagana artistes but an affront to the entire Hindu community. It exposes the Congress’ mindset,” he said.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 23:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 23:10 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaYakshagana artistB Y Vijayendra

Follow us on :

Follow Us