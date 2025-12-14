Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Boost to Mysore Paper Mills as Environment ministry classifies plantation as forestry activity

In MPM, about 5,000 acres of plantation matured for extraction was put off following the guidelines.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 02:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 02:20 IST
Karnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us