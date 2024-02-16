Karnataka Budget 2024: Siddaramaiah government to increase the power production capacity of the state

Bengaluru: After the power crisis Karnataka witnessed this year owing to poor rains, the government has decided to increase the power production capacity of the state.

In the state budget presented on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government aims to increase the installed capacity from 32,000 Megawatts to 60,000 Megawatts in the next seven years.

The budget also focussed on increasing the use of renewable energy in the agricultural sector and announced plans to install 40,000 off-grid solar pump sets. That apart, under the agricultural pumpset feeder solarisation scheme Phase-I 1,320 MW of energy is being produced in a decentralised manner to benefit 3.37 lakh farmers.