Karnataka: Byrathi Suresh denies scam in MUDA, says no need for CBI probe

Chamarajnagar: Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning Byrathi Suresh said "there is no scam at all in MUDA".
It is not proved so far and hence there is no need for a CBI probe into allotment of MUDA sites to chief minister's wife to CBI, he said.
Speaking to media persons in the city on Friday, Suresh said that two IAS officers were probing if MUDA allotted the sites to farmers from whom the lands were acquired or to the middlemen. They have been asked to give a report within four weeks. The truth will come out once the probe is completed, he added. He said, "Just for the sake of statements made by the BJP and the JD(S), the case cannot be handed over to the CBI," he said.
Published 05 July 2024, 23:45 IST