<p>Bengaluru: Women employees in government and private establishments, will get a day off every month under the Menstrual Leave Policy, which the Karnataka Cabinet approved on Thursday. </p><p>Introduced by the Labour Department, the policy covers all factories, mines, plantations, government offices, multinational corporations, and IT companies.</p><p>Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said after the Cabinet meeting, “The government has decided to implement the Menstrual Leave Policy 2025, which provides one paid leave a month for women working across all sectors — government offices, garments, MNCs, IT and private industries.”</p><p>The policy is based on a report submitted in 2024 by an 18-member committee headed by Sapna S, associate dean and HoD, School of Law, Christ (Deemed to be) University. The committee included representatives from industries, trade unions, the government, doctors, gynecologists, and professors from the Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC) and Christ University.</p><p>After detailed discussions, the committee recommended six days of menstrual leave per year. The government, however, decided to increase it to 12 days (one day per month).</p><p>The policy also covers establishments employing five or more persons for performances such as equestrian or acrobatic shows. The committee opted for the term “menstrual leave” to ensure women can access the entitlement without hesitation.</p><p>All complaints of discrimination or harassment related to the policy will be addressed as per the organisation’s grievance procedure.</p><p>Labour Department sources said the leave will not be encashable and cannot be clubbed across months. The discretion to avail the leave rests with the employee.</p><p>Labour Minister Santosh Lad described the policy as a measure to support women workers. “Women can take one day of leave per month based on their menstrual cycle. We discussed this extensively. Women handle multiple roles at home and work, and this initiative recognises that,” he said.</p><p>The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) welcomed the move, calling it a step toward protecting women’s rights and improving their participation in the workforce. “It acknowledges the physical and mental well-being of women and supports their continued engagement in employment,” the statement said.</p>