Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Cabinet nods to one menstrual leave per month for working women

A committee recommended six days of menstrual leave per year. The government, however, decided to increase it to 12 days (one day per month).
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 15:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 15:50 IST
Karnataka Newsgovernment employeesCabinetMenstrual leave

Follow us on :

Follow Us