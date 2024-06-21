Karnataka climate resilience project to be implemented from March 2025: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

Bengaluru: A World Bank-funded project worth Rs 3,500 crore to help Karnataka becoming resilient to climate-related disasters will be implemented in a full-fledged manner from March next year, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said.

Gowda concluded Thursday a week-long consultation between the state government and the World Bank team on the Karnataka Multisector Disaster & Climate Resilience Project. The World Bank will provide Rs 2,000 crore and the state government Rs 1,500 crore.

"It has become common for Karnataka to face either drought or floods every year. It is an absolute emergency to face these disasters with new technology," Gowda said.