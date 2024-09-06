Karnataka CM launches first phase of drinking water supply project in Sakleshpur

Chief priest of Sri Chamundeshwari temple, atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, conducted several homas on the occasion. Later CM offered bagina, under his guidance at distribution chamber 4, at Hebbanahalli.

It may be mentioned that the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the project in 2014. He inaugurated the first phase of works on Friday (2024), realising the 10-year hope of the people of the drought-hit taluks. Water pumped from weirs built across streams in the Western Ghats is collected in the distribution chamber 3, at Doddanagar village. As soon as the CM launched the project, the water started flowing from the four chambers at Hebbanahalli, at a distance of 6-km from Doddanagar. The project is expected to be completed by 2027.

The water lifted is now released into canals for around 32.50 kms. From there, it is diverted temporarily via Veda valley to Vani Vilas Sagar dam at a distance of 132.50 kms, according to the officials.

Around 85 cusec water will be lifted every day.

Mantap collapses

The dais programme was organised at Hebbanahalli, where the CM offered 'bagina' to 'Gange' and dedicated the first phase of the Yettinahole project.

In the wake of the CM's visit, the authorities had made elaborate arrangements at Hebbanahalli, where a stage specially designed and decorated was created for the CM and other ministers to offer a bagina. However, at around 11.15 am, the 'chappara', the coconut fronds and flowers that covered the upper portion of the mantap flew away due to heavy breeze and the mantap collapsed. However, the authorities ensured that it was set right.

Homa

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Water Resources took part in a special 'homa' at Doddanagar village, ahead of the inauguration, on Friday morning.