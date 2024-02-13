Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah felicitates Rohan Bopanna, presents him Rs 50 lakh

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday felicitated ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna for winning the men's doubles Australian Open title in the presence of his family and announced a prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge, Minister Shivraj Thangadagi and others were also present.

Taking to the social media platform X, Siddaramaiah said, "Met and congratulated Rohan Bopanna, who won the men’s doubles title of Australian Open tennis tournament and announced a prize of Rs 50 lakh."