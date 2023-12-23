Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says hijab ban in schools to be lifted after discussions with law department

Earlier on Friday, the chief minister had said, "We help poor people from all the parties and all the communities, be it Sikh, Christians, Muslims and so on. The BJP despite saying 'Sabka saath sabka vikaas', restricts people from wearing hijab, burkha, cap and even those sporting a beard. We will withdraw restrictions on wearing hijab. There will not be restriction on it henceforth, they can wear it."

Siddaramaiah had added, "I have told officials to withdraw the order on restriction to wear hijab. Dressing and food is one's personal choice, why should I restrict? You wear the dress of your choice, you eat the food of your choice. Why should I bother about it? I will eat my food as per my choice and I will wear 'dhothi' or 'jubba' as per my choice. BJP tells lies for votes. We don't do it, as we are here to serve people."