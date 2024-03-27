Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah under pressure to ensure victory of Congress nominees on home turf

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to be under pressure to deliver a clear victory on his home turf of Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituencies, due to various reasons. Thus, he is trying all means, to ensure the victory of the Congress Party in these two segments. He is camping in Mysuru, since March 24, planning and executing strategies.

A Congress leader close to the CM said that the BJP’s candidature of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was unexpected. “The CM had planned to field his son Dr Yathindra against incumbent MP Prathap Simha, initially. Dr Yathindra would have won easily against Simha, given his disconnect with Mysuru and Kodagu district BJP functionaries. When the BJP fielded Wadiyar, there was a risk for Congress, given the respect of the people for the Wadiyars clan. Thus, KPCC spokesman M Lakshmana has been fielded,” he said.

Pressure is on

Another Congress leader, in the inner circle, said, initially, when Lakshman’s name was announced, the CM was not very keen on the contest. “However, there were indications that if the Congress loses on the CM’s home turf, it would send a wrong signal. KPCC president and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar too faces a similar situation in Bengaluru Rural segment, with the BJP fielding popular cardiologist of Jayadeva fame, Dr C N Manjunath. However, Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh, Congress nominee, have been serious since the beginning and are giving a tough fight to the BJP,” he pointed out.