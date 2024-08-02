Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits rain affected areas in Kodagu, assesses losses

"There has been heavy rainfall in the district in July. Fortunately, there has been no loss of lives. Care will be taken to prevent loss of lives in future as well," the CM added.

67 houses have been damaged in the district due to rains. 176 houses are partially damaged. Houses with total damage will be provided with an immediate compensation of Rs 1.20 lakh, along with constructing a house. Owners of the partially damaged houses will get a compensation of Rs 50,000, the CM said and pointed out that the former BJP government had announced more compensation but provided only one installment.

“28 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged. A joint survey will be carried out by the revenue department and coffee board to assess the losses of coffee crop”.

The CM further said that 2708 electric poles have been damaged in the district and 2,558 of them have already been replaced. 47 transformers too, have been repaired.

344 km of roads belonging to PWD and Zilla Panchayat have been damaged. The restoration work will resume after the rainy season.

To a query on Shiradi Ghat, Siddaramaiah said that the decision will be made after consulting the authorities of Geological Survey of India. An inspection will also be carried out.

When asked about the non-payment of Gruha Lakshmi scheme amount, the CM said, the amount for the month of June is being credited now.

District in-charge minister N S Bosaraju, Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda, Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna, Chief Secretary to the state government Shalini Rajneesh, leader M C Nanaiah and others were present.

Deadline to complete DC office wall

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave an ultimatum to the officials to complete the work on the DC’s office recliner wall in Madikeri, before December of this year.

The CM took the Chief Engineer of PWD to task during the press conference and expressed his discomfiture on the inordinate delay of the work.

Earlier, the CM called on the people in Madapattana village in Kushalnagar whose houses were damaged during rains. Siddaramaiah consoled the people and assured them of providing compensation by the government.

At Sudarshana guest house, CM spoke to Kavitha, mother of Rohith from Kodagu, who breathed his last at Wayanad disaster in Kerala, over phone and consoling her, assured of compensation.

Rohith, a class four student from Guhya village of Virajpet taluk, had been to Wayanad with his mother.