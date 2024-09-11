Karnataka Congress chief to take action to rein in leaders weighing in for CM post: Parameshwara

On Shivakumar, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, meeting Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader meeting Rahul Gandhi in the US, he said he was not aware of it. "I have only seen photos on social media and felt happy..."

When pointed at speculations linking Shivakumar meeting Rahul Gandhi to alleged efforts towards ensuring Siddaramaiah steps down as CM, he said: "Shivakumar has gone with family to US, coincidentally Rahul Gandhi was in the same city and hotel, they might have exchanged greetings, other than that I don't know."

While Shivakumar is seen as a prime contender for the post in case of any change in leadership, names of Parameshwara and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi too are doing rounds, especially following their recent meeting with party leadership in New Delhi.