Karnataka Congress leaders' cold war for top post would reach peak: Vijayendra

He said the infighting in Congress would prove beneficial for BJP in the Lok Sabha polls slated to be held next year and Narendra Modi would become Prime Minister again.

"BJP might have faced a setback in the assembly polls. But the party would bounce back strongly in the coming days," he said.

He also charged that people are cursing the state government for not paying attention to drought relief works as farmers are the worst affected. Defending former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's remark that how the Centre could release grants to the state when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah abused Modi everyday, he said it would cause loss to the farming community and common people of the state and not to the Congress party.

Reacting to MLC H Vishwanath's remark that those who quit Congress and embraced BJP and helped the saffron party to form the government had been given Rs 50 crore each, he said it is ridiculous.