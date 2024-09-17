Karnataka Congress pulls up its communications department for not properly defending govt against Valmiki and MUDA issues

Bengaluru: Congress is said to have given its communications department a dressing down for "not working properly" in terms of defending the government on scams at the Valmiki ST Development Corporation and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

At an internal meeting on Monday, Karnataka Congress working president GC Chandrashekhar took to task party functionaries designated as spokespersons and those involved with the communications department, sources said.

"Spokespersons are confined to news channel debates. They should be creating pro-party content and visit districts to highlight people's problems," a person familiar with the proceedings of Monday's meeting said.