Karnataka deputes two IAS officers to Wayanad, efforts on to trace residents of state

With the reports that some residents of Karnataka were also hit by the landslide, the CM said all efforts will be made to rescue them.

One officer from MEG, along with two JCOs and 70 personnel of various ranks, have already departed for Wayanad in 15 vehicles carrying rescue and relief supplies. Additionally, two more officers, four JCOs, and 100 army personnel equipped with necessary equipment will depart in 40 vehicles, the statement said.

To facilitate swift movement of these teams and relief material transport vehicles to Wayanad, instructions have been issued to allow unrestricted passage through the Green Corridor at the Bandipur Check Post, the statement added.