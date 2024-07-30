Karnataka deputes two IAS officers to Wayanad, efforts on to trace residents of state

New Delhi: Karnataka on Tuesday deputed two IAS officers to Wayanad to coordinate with local authorities in rescue and relief operations.
"All necessary cooperation is being provided for rescue and relief operations in Wayanad. The NDRF team from Bengaluru and teams of the Madras Engineer Group of the Army have been sent to assist in the rescue and relief efforts in the disaster hit site," a statement from the Chief Minister Office said.
With the reports that some residents of Karnataka were also hit by the landslide, the CM said all efforts will be made to rescue them.
One officer from MEG, along with two JCOs and 70 personnel of various ranks, have already departed for Wayanad in 15 vehicles carrying rescue and relief supplies. Additionally, two more officers, four JCOs, and 100 army personnel equipped with necessary equipment will depart in 40 vehicles, the statement said.
To facilitate swift movement of these teams and relief material transport vehicles to Wayanad, instructions have been issued to allow unrestricted passage through the Green Corridor at the Bandipur Check Post, the statement added.
The state government officials were in constant touch with the disaster management authorities in Kerala and were providing necessary assistance. Moreover, Deputy Commissioners of border districts, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, were also extending appropriate support, the statement said.
Medical aid, hospital facilities, and buses to transport the injured are ready and positioned in H D Kote. The district administration of Chamarajanagar has initiated a helpline to assist citizens who frequently travel to Wayanad from the district border.
Phone number of IAS officers deputed for coordination as follows : P C Jaffer (mobile number 9448355577) and Dilish Sasi (9446000514).
Helpline numbers also set up in Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner office : 08226-223163/ 08226-223161 /08226-223160
WhatsApp number: 9740942901
Published 30 July 2024, 15:59 IST