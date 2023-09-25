Karnataka: Devadurga JD(S) MLA opposes party's alliance with BJP in 2024 LS polls

Devadurga JD(S) MLA Karemma Nayak has expressed displeasure against her party's leaders for forging an alliance with the BJP for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing mediapersons in Raichur on Monday, she said that there will be no such tie-up with the national party in her constituency. However, the MLA said that she will abide by the decision of the party's top brass and expressed confidence that the party will field its candidate from Koppal in the parliamentary polls after seat sharing adjustment.

“I have faced a lot of harassment from local BJP leaders and workers in Devadurga constituency. Due to this, the people have elected me in the last assembly election. Our party leaders have responded favourably on our plea to field a JD(S) candidate from Koppal in parliamentary polls. I will make the final decision after consulting with my supporters and party workers on supporting the BJP if its candidate enters into the poll fray”, Karemma told DH.

There is an ongoing tussle between MLA Nayak and BJP leader Shivanagouda Nayak, who lost the assembly elections by contesting against her. She has accused him of interfering in the day-to-day administration of the constituency and alleged that it has become difficult for her to discharge her duties as a legislator. She sought police protection on the floor of the Karnataka assembly after facing threats for taking action against the illegal sand mafia in the constituency. Karemma had also claimed that she was attacked by BJP workers and those involved in the illegal sand mining.

“My banners were torn by the BJP workers and they also tried to attack me. They have also severely criticized our leader H D Kumaraswamy. I cannot forget these incidents and our party leaders, including Deve Gowda, are also well aware of this. Therefore, the party's decision to forge an alliance with BJP has hurt me”, she said.