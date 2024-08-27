Karnataka: DRFO suspended over allegations of creating fake entry tickets for trekking

Chandangowda is accused of printing fake entry tickets and selling it to the trekkers online and collecting money from them. He had allegedly transferred the collected amount to the bank account attached to the PhonePay wallet of a woman.

The online booking list and list in the trekking registration book was not matching for the month of June. In a report ACF has said that more than 10 fake entry tickets have been printed by recreating one booking ID.

Based on the report of the ACF, Chikkamagaluru circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) has suspended Chandangowda