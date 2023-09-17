Karnataka: Five-year jail, Rs 1 lakh penalty for making, selling, immersing plaster of Paris idols

The order went into details of the damage caused by the PoP idols to the environment. It said the immersion of PoP (calcium sulphate hemihydrate) idols will bring down the dissolved oxygen in water and increase its hardness.

"The chemical colours used in these idols also contaminate water by releasing mercury, arsenic, lead, chromium, copper, cadmium, cobalt, zinc and other dangerous heavy metals. This poses a threat to the life of fish and other aquatic organisms. Moreover, several studies have shown that people and cattle who use this water may develop diseases like cancer," the order said.

Section 15 (1) of the Act stipulates imprisonment of up to five years with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh against whoever fails to comply with or contravenes any of the provisions of the Act, including those violating the rules to pollute water.

The KSPCB banned the manufacture and sale of PoP idols in July 2016 as per the directions from the National Green Tribunal. However, officials believe that lakhs of PoP idols are made and immersed every year due to lack of enforcement and awareness. Over the last two months, Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has held several meetings with officials of different departments seeking strict enforcement of the ban.