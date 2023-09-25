​Karnataka Forest Min orders setting up of special task force to clear encroachment

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Monday directed his department to set up a state-level task force and a separate task force including officials from revenue and urban development departments to remove encroachments dedicated to recover the forests in Bengaluru.
In an official note issued to the department, Khandre expressed displeasure over the lack of integrity of the officials in taking cases related to encroachment to the logical end and urged them to do their job.
"Karnataka has the highest amount of forest land under encroachment. While perusing this matter, it has been found that there is lack of integrity at different levels in the department. As a result, we see cases of encroachment increasing. It is the job of the department to save the forests for future generations," he said.
The minister also expressed his displeasure over the lack of coordination between forest, revenue and other departments that need to come together to get the work done.
"In view of the need to clear all encroachments and fight the cases at the courts, there is a need for setting up a state-level task force and a separate task force for Bengaluru which has a high number of cases. Officials and experts from Revenue, Home, Urban Development and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments should be part of the task force," he said.
Online FIR and satellite maps
The minister said there was a need to facilitate registration of first information report (FIR) online in forest offence cases, including timber smuggling and sought the opinion of the Additional Chief Secretary of the department.
He said the department needs to incorporate the latest technology, especially the satellite maps, to track land use change and trace the encroachments in the forest areas. "This information should be used to understand the changes taking place in the forest landscape," he added.