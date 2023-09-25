​Karnataka Forest Min orders setting up of special task force to clear encroachment

In an official note issued to the department, Khandre expressed displeasure over the lack of integrity of the officials in taking cases related to encroachment to the logical end and urged them to do their job.

"Karnataka has the highest amount of forest land under encroachment. While perusing this matter, it has been found that there is lack of integrity at different levels in the department. As a result, we see cases of encroachment increasing. It is the job of the department to save the forests for future generations," he said.