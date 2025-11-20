<p>Bengaluru: The Congress government completes two and a half years in office on Thursday without brouhaha in what has been a first-half where politics dimmed any and all policy brilliance. </p>.<p>The five ‘guarantee’ schemes - a pioneering effort towards universal basic income - stand out as an achievement of a government that has spent much of its time dousing internal and external fires. </p>.<p>Politically, the halfway mark of the government was a much-awaited milestone that would cause the unravelling of the leadership tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, a topic that has hovered over the Congress government since it was formed on May 20, 2023. </p>.<p>Senior Congress leaders wanting ministers in Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet changed on the grounds of performance is a testament to how underwhelming governance has been, despite having a mandate huge enough to shake up the system for good. </p>.<p>“There are fewer achievements and more slips in terms of the Siddaramaiah’s handling of the politically significant issues,” says political analyst Harish Ramaswamy, giving the government four on a scale of 10. </p>.<p>“Policy-wise, I see not much progress. It’s more about the guarantees. Yes, they’ve impacted life, but not life-changing,” Ramaswamy says, pointing out that the government hiked various taxes and levies.</p>.<p>He recounts the embezzlement of taxpayerws’ money at Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, the MUDA scam, ‘diversion’ of SC/ST funds and the regulating of the use of public places, which made the government busy “clarifying its blunders”. </p>.<p>Ramaswamy also believes that the Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar tussle “could have been avoided” by Congress, given the party’s political maturity. </p>.<p>But not everybody is this harsh towards the Congress government.</p>.<p><strong>‘Not all is negative’</strong></p>.<p>Political consultant Venkatesh Thogarighatta lists out many ‘hits’ by the government. Among them is the government’s push for big-ticket infrastructure projects, especially for Bengaluru.</p>.<p>“Full credit to the government to have shaken up the much-needed mega projects for Bengaluru from deep slumber,” he says. </p>.<p>Thogarighatta counts as ‘hits’ the guarantee schemes, completion of the first phase of the Yettinahole project, the SSLC exam reforms, investment attraction and more.</p>.<p>Having said that, Thogarighatta says that the government missed “a good opportunity to create reasonable hope” among citizens by taking up short-term to medium-term infrastructure projects.</p>.<p>Pothole-filling, for example. “The government doesn’t have much to show in the first half of its tenure as its focus has largely been on long-term things. This will have its negative effect on the rating,” he says. </p>.<p>Thogarighatta feels that most departments “are quiet” with neither real initiatives nor noise. “Except Bengaluru development, irrigation, revenue, industries and education, the others are in deep slumber,” he says. </p>