Karnataka govt orders panel to probe Covid-19 irregularities

The Karnataka government has formed an inquiry commission headed by retired High Court Justice John Michael Cunha to probe alleged irregularities in Covid-19 management when the BJP was in power.
Justice Cunha is best known for delivering a judgement convicting former Tamil Nadu chief minister (late) J Jayalalithaa in a disproportionate assets case.
The probe will be based on findings of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that raised serious questions on procurement of medicines, equipment and other aspects of Covid-19 management in Karnataka.
The commission will focus on the departments of Health & Family Welfare and medical education.
Justice Cunha is expected to submit a report in three months, according to a government notification.
When it was in the Opposition, the Congress had claimed that there was corruption in Covid-19 management to the tune of ₹2,200 crore. The Congress also accused the then BJP government of underreporting Covid-19 deaths.
This is the third inquiry commission constituted by the Congress government. There are commissions probing the PSI recruitment scam and the ‘40% commission’ allegation.