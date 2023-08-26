Karnataka govt orders panel to probe Covid-19 irregularities

The Karnataka government has formed an inquiry commission headed by retired High Court Justice John Michael Cunha to probe alleged irregularities in Covid-19 management when the BJP was in power.

Justice Cunha is best known for delivering a judgement convicting former Tamil Nadu chief minister (late) J Jayalalithaa in a disproportionate assets case.

The probe will be based on findings of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that raised serious questions on procurement of medicines, equipment and other aspects of Covid-19 management in Karnataka.

The commission will focus on the departments of Health & Family Welfare and medical education.