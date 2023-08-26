Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt orders panel to probe Covid-19 irregularities

The commission will focus on the departments of Health & Family Welfare and medical education.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 16:37 IST

The Karnataka government has formed an inquiry commission headed by retired High Court Justice John Michael Cunha to probe alleged irregularities in Covid-19 management when the BJP was in power.

Justice Cunha is best known for delivering a judgement convicting former Tamil Nadu chief minister (late) J Jayalalithaa in a disproportionate assets case.

The probe will be based on findings of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that raised serious questions on procurement of medicines, equipment and other aspects of Covid-19 management in Karnataka.

The commission will focus on the departments of Health & Family Welfare and medical education.

Justice Cunha is expected to submit a report in three months, according to a government notification.

When it was in the Opposition, the Congress had claimed that there was corruption in Covid-19 management to the tune of ₹2,200 crore. The Congress also accused the then BJP government of underreporting Covid-19 deaths.

This is the third inquiry commission constituted by the Congress government. There are commissions probing the PSI recruitment scam and the ‘40% commission’ allegation.

(Published 26 August 2023, 16:37 IST)
