Karnataka govt plans to bring mid-day meal scheme under PDS

Currently the School Education department is procuring rice through two platforms, one from the PDS for grade 9 and 10 and another from E-auction by Food Corporation of India for classes 1 to 8. “Under the PDS, we are paying Rs 30/kg and through the Food Corporation of India it is Rs 34/kg. Now, if we increase the price under the PDS, it will be a financial burden,” said a senior official of the department.