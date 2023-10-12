Karnataka govt to challenge direction of Cauvery body to release water to Tamil Nadu

Speaking to reporters here, he said there have been one or two spells of small amounts of rain in Bengaluru, but it has not reached Biligundlu yet. "We will plan it, but we will appeal against it."

Responding to a question on load shedding resulting in power cuts in many parts of the state and trouble faced by farmers unable to operate their pump sets as a result, the Deputy CM said that due to drought situation in many parts of the state, there is a deficit of power, and Energy Minister K J George has met Union Power Minister (R K Singh) and has sought for supply of power from the central grid.