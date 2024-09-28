Karnataka govt to instate Anti-Narcotics Task Force to combat drug menace in state

Concentrating on the sale and use of unauthorised drugs by the addicts, the Home Department is also thinking about creating an Anti-Drug Control Commissioner post, which will operate along with the drug controller board under the Health Department. An IPS officer is likely to head the post.

The development followed CM Siddaramaiah announcing a Ministerial Task Force to combat drug menaces in the state.

The Home Department said that the ANTF has been effective in states like Telangana. ISD is tasked with preparing a proposal, including the assigning of roles and responsibilities and listing out the required facilities for the ANTF.

According to the source, the ANTF will be instated at Ranges level and will include Superintendent of Police (SP), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP). One each SP, ASP, and DySP will be assigned for administration and training.

The tasks of officers will include keeping vigil on dark web drug businesses and entry points of drugs into the state. The department is also mulling over deputing a canine squad that is exclusively trained in sniffing out drugs.

Sources noted that Home Minister G Parameshwara chaired a meeting to discuss strengthening the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) law, thereby ensuring stringent action against the drug peddlers.

The Home Department is mulling over directing colleges and universities to constitute Anti-Drug Council (ADC), a similar model of the Anti-Ragging Council.