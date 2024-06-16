Karnataka govt to take up restoration of 11 heritage buildings in Mysuru soon

Mysuru: The Karnataka government may soon take up restoration of 11 most endangered heritage buildings, out of 131 buildings listed by the State government in the heritage city of Mysuru, at an estimated cost of Rs 96,80,59,838.

Commissioner of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage (DAMH) A Devaraju, along with Mysuru district administration, led by DC Dr K V Rajendra, has come up with a proposal for the restoration of the buildings.

Devaraju informed, "Once the government approves the proposal, a DPR (detailed project report) will be prepared and steps would be taken to conserve them".

He said, they have come up with a proposal to restore Vani Vilas Market at a cost of Rs 92,850,660; Attara Khacheri (old DC office) at a cost of Rs 13,50,80,494; fire brigade building at a cost of Rs 3,90,81,777; Maharani's Science College at a cost of Rs 10,65,23,025; Government Certified School for girls at the cost of Rs 2,83,70,622; Maharaja's College at a cost of Rs 18,45,03,207; Yuvaraja's College at a cost of Rs 17,70,19,647; Union Building (department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Maharaja's College) at a cost of Rs 5,80,50,867; Music University (Lakshmipuram Girls School) at a cost of Rs 3,62,55,618; Government Children's Girls Home at a cost Rs 4,90,14,220; Maharaja's Sanskrit Patashala at a cost of Rs 6,13,09,701.

Devaraju informed that they plan to take up preparatory work; structural restoration and roof work; consolidation and crack stitching work; plaster work; art, plastering and ornamental work; flooring work; painting work; anti-termite treatment work; water proofing work and others at all these buildings. They even plan to take up, upgradation of services like electrical, plumbing, fire safety, internet and CCTV cameras at Vani Vilas Market, Maharaja's college and Yuvaraja's college.

He added that he has suggested the government departments or people using the heritage monuments, to take up basic maintenance work, by using their existing resource and manpower to prevent water logging on the roofs during rains, to prevent seepage, by getting their pipelines cleared and preventing growth of plants, at a meeting of Mysuru district Heritage Experts Committee (HEC). This will go a long way, in conserving the buildings, he said.

Devaraju informed, "We have given a proposal to the government to relax certain criteria in 'Adopt a Monument' scheme. Earlier, companies were allowed to adopt monuments through competitive bidding, and NGOs and trusts were not allowed. But, many companies release their corporate social responsibility fund through NGOs and trusts. Once the new (government order) GO comes (expected shortly) the process of filing applications online, to adopt monuments will be simple. Applications would be approved at the district-level committees. So, we hope more monuments will be adopted and restored in all places, including Mysuru. So far, there is an expression of interest to restore only 13 heritage structures in Karnataka and none from Mysuru".

DC Dr Rajendra, who heads the HEC, said besides state funds, they are trying to get funds CSR funds to conserve and restore heritage structures of Mysuru.

Meanwhile, HEC member and retired professor N S Ranagaraju said that they have completed a survey (to assess their status) of 121 buildings, out of 131, which are declared as heritage structures by the government. He is likely to complete the survey of the remaining buildings and submit a report shortly. They would need at least Rs 1,000 crore to restore all heritage buildings of Mysuru, he said.

"Mysuru was declared as a heritage city in 2004, as there are over 600 structures with historical importance and heritage value in Mysuru. The HEC had suggested to the State government to declare 234 buildings as heritage structures. But, the government declared only 131 buildings as heritage structures. People come to Mysuru to see the city where the Maharajas lived. We should conserve the heritage structures for future generations," Rangaraju said.