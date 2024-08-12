Karnataka: Grand Gajapayana on Aug 21, list of jumbos for 'Mysuru Dasara' released

The Forest department has geared up for ‘Gajapayana’, a prelude to 'Mysuru Dasara' at Veeranahosahalli, Nagapura tribal hamlet, in Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district, scheduled to be held on August 21.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a high-power Dasara 2024 meeting in Bengaluru, on Monday evening, and directed to hold a grand Dasara celebration this year. He insisted on giving opportunities to local artists and illuminating the city for 21 days, this year.

The list of 14 jumbos to participate in Mysuru Dasara was released by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, during the International conference on human-elephant conflict management 2024 on Monday. The list comprises Gopi, Prashanta, Dhananjaya, Sugreeva, Varalakshmi, Lakshmi, Abhimanyu, Dodda Harave Lakshmi, Hiranya, Mahendra, Bheema, Kanjan, Rohitha and Ekalavya.