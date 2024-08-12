Karnataka: Grand Gajapayana on Aug 21, list of jumbos for 'Mysuru Dasara' released

The Forest department has geared up for ‘Gajapayana’, a prelude to 'Mysuru Dasara' at Veeranahosahalli, Nagapura tribal hamlet, in Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district, scheduled to be held on August 21.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a high-power Dasara 2024 meeting in Bengaluru, on Monday evening, and directed to hold a grand Dasara celebration this year. He insisted on giving opportunities to local artists and illuminating the city for 21 days, this year.
The list of 14 jumbos to participate in Mysuru Dasara was released by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, during the International conference on human-elephant conflict management 2024 on Monday. The list comprises Gopi, Prashanta, Dhananjaya, Sugreeva, Varalakshmi, Lakshmi, Abhimanyu, Dodda Harave Lakshmi, Hiranya, Mahendra, Bheema, Kanjan, Rohitha and Ekalavya.
According to Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) B Prabhu Gowda, the Forest department officials have identified 18 elephants, after visiting various elephant camps in the region.
The first contingent of nine elephants will take part in the 'Gajapayana' programme, to be attended by the District in-charge Minister and other dignitaries.
The journey from the wilderness to Mysuru city, will be taken out at the auspicious time, after puja on August 21. It will march for a short distance and will be ferried to Mysuru, in trucks. The jumbos will reach Mysuru on the same day. It will be accorded a warm welcome, during its arrival. The second batch of elephants will arrive later, the DCF said.
According to sources, 14 elephants will take part in Dasara, and four jumbos will be kept as a reserve by the department.
