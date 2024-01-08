Karnataka HC bans mining activity around KRS dam, pending study

The court cautioned that "a small lapse may result in a colossal hazard. Matter involves serious questions relating to the safety of the dam in question, in the light of the provisions of 2021 Act.”

Citing the importance of the dam, the HC had said, “It hardly needs to be stated that the KRS dam is built during the period between 1911 to 1932 as an engineering marvel under the able leadership of the Master Architect and Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya; it was a dream and vision of the great Maharaja of Mysore Sri Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar. The said dam has profitably changed the irrigation map of the State.”