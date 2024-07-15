Karnataka HC declines to intervene in 50 out-of-syllabus CET questions issue

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has disposed of a petition filed by an 18-year-old student challenging the state’s decision to expunge 50 questions from KCET-2024 for being out of syllabus.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav said that the court cannot enter into the aspect of validity of decisions taken by the government based on the applicable syllabus which is the decision of the experts.

The petitioner Thamay U, a resident of Bengaluru, had sought a direction to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to conduct counselling for engineering seats based on the rank list prepared, including all the questions. He had also sought direction to provide higher marks to him, while calculating the rank list considering the difficulty level of CBSE papers over PUC papers.