Karnataka HC raps KMF for reassigning job applicant to general category for submitting illegible doc

The Bench further said that when the recruiting agency is an instrumentality of the State under Article 12, “the persons in the fray have a fundamental right to have their candidature considered vide Article 16 of the Constitution.”

Allowing the appeal and granting the KMF two weeks to consider Devaraj’s application along with the original Caste Certificate within two weeks, it noted, “If the error is attributable to such an agency, it cannot ordinarily be permitted to argue the difficulty of undertaking its rectification, the error being plainly curable.Otherwise, illegalities in the recruitment process despite challenges would go with impunity and the right thinking people in the society will not approve it.”